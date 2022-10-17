Viral: Suryakumar Yadav gets out in bizarre fashion, leaves everyone lauhging

BRISBANE: Indian middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav got out in a bizarre manner, leaving the bowler Kane Richardson and netizens laughing.

India beat Australia in their first warm-up game ahead of the T20 world cup by six runs.

India’s right-hand batter Suryakumar Yadav, aka SKY, is known for his unorthodox stroke play and has reached the 2nd spot in the ICC T20 rankings as well.

However, he made the headline for getting out in a bizarre fashion while trying to play one of his signature shots.

The Mumbai-borne player got out to a full-toss bowled by Aussie pacer Kane Richardson while trying to whip the ball toward the mid-wicket boundary. The bowl hit the toe-end of the bat and went straight into the hands of the bowler.

Richardson and the commentators could not stop their laughter at the funny dismissal.

India scored 186 for the loss of seven wickets batting first. While Australia fell short by six runs while chasing the target. The highlights of the game were a sharp run-out and a one-hand stunner by the Indian star Virat Kohli.

Moreover, four wickets fell off the last four deliveries of the game.

