Suryakumar Yadav’s funny video with wife goes viral

India cricketer Suryakumar Yadav shared a funny video of him lip-synching Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal’s dialogues and it is going viral.

The right-handed batter used the dialogues of Paresh Rawal’s movie ‘Awara Paagal Deewana‘ to show how he reacts to his wife Devisha Shetty’s question after returning from his in-laws in the viral video.

It is pertinent to mention that Suryakumar Yadav met Devisha Shetty in 2012 before marrying in 2016. He frequently takes to the interactive platform to share pictures and videos of their undying love for each other.

The cricketer has represented the Men In Blue in over 47 fixtures across two formats (ODI and T20I). He has scored at least 1,385 international runs.

He has a century and 11 half-centuries to his name.

Suryakumar Yadav is part of the Indian squad for the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

