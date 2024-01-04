VIRAL: Mohammed Siraj act amazes Jasprit Bumrah during post-match presentation

A video of a hilarious moment involving India pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj is going viral on social media following the side’s historic victory over South Africa in the second Test at Cape Town’s Newlands Cricket Ground.

It is pertinent to mention that India put on a commanding bowling performance to win the second Test and draw the two-match series.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj excelled as the duo picked up 15 wickets together. The latter, who took six wickets which helped the side dismiss South Africa for mere 55 in their first innings, was judged Player of the Match.

During the presentation ceremony, the right-arm pacer surprised everyone, including his teammate Jasprit Bumrah, with his English-speaking skills.

The viral video showed Mohammed Siraj bringing Jasprit Bumrah as his translator. However, The former answered the presenter’s question in English and it made the latter laugh.

India chased down a modest victory target of 79 to claim a seven-wicket win over hosts South Africa in the second test at Newlands on Thursday and share the two-match series 1-1 after an extraordinary game finished inside five sessions.

India seamer Jasprit Bumrah took 6-61 to bowl South Africa out for 176 in their second innings on the stroke of lunch on the second day, before the visitors came out swinging and completed the win in 12 overs as they reached 80 for three.

Rohit Sharma finished not out on 16 and Shreyas Iyer on 4, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (28), Shubman Gill (10) and Virat Kohli (12) being the other wickets to fall.

There will be plenty of scrutiny of the Newlands pitch with the match completed in 642 balls, the shortest-ever Test in which there has been a winner, beating Australia’s 656-ball victory over South Africa in 1932.

