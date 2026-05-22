Humanitarian activist Saad Edhi and 430 volunteers associated with the Global Sumud Flotilla have been released after being detained by Israeli forces.

Saad Edhi and others were shifted to Turkiye after release from the Israeli custody

Adalah, an organisation representing Palestinians based in the United States, stated that the humanitarian workers were being deported by Israeli authorities.

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Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar says Saad Edhi, who was aboard Global Sumud Flotilla, has been released after being illegally detained by Israeli occupation forces owing to concerted efforts by Government of Pakistan.

In a post on his X handle, deputy prime minister said Saad Edhi along with other detained humanitarian workers have safely arrived in Istanbul.

The 430 volunteers, including Saad Edhi, were travelling to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza when they were intercepted and detained by Israeli forces.

Saad Edhi was part of the “Global Sumud Flotilla”, an international humanitarian mission aimed at delivering relief supplies to besieged civilians in Gaza on humanitarian grounds.

The aid convoy departed from Marmaris, Türkiye, on 14 May 2026 and included more than 500 aid workers from around the world.

Moments before his detention, Mr Edhi released an emergency video statement. The footage allegedly showed Israeli forces carrying out operations against the humanitarian mission at sea.

The Edhi Foundation and international volunteers described the mission as a peaceful effort to deliver aid to Palestinians, claiming that Israeli forces used force to halt the operation and detain the aid workers.