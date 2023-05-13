Saad Rafique says nobody can be allowed to damage national assets

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique said that nobody could be allowed to damage or destroy national assets and warned that those involved in burning of Tarnol Railway station would be brought to justice, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The federal minister made these remarks while chairing a meeting to review several matters held at the Pakistan Railways (PR) headquarters.

During the meeting, Saad Rafique condemned the burning of Tarnol Railway station building during a protest by ‘PTI activists’, saying that the culprits of the incident had been captured and soon would face punishment by the courts.

The minister also condemned the blasts on the Quetta railway track and directed to arrest of the culprits them by chasing them. He directed the PR administration to present the forensic report of ablaze incident of Karachi Express train as soon as possible.

The federal minister was given briefing about the restoration of Sibbi-Harnai railway track and removal of hurdles in it.

The meeting also discussed different options for the reduction of feasibility assessment of ML-1 project and auction of shops constructed on railway land. A progress report about scrap disposal was also presented to the minister.

Taking notice of the disturbance in the booking application, the minister directed to ensure provision of the facility without any discontinuation.

Saad Rafique also directed the Gawadar office to present a report about its performance and future plans. He ordered to study applicable suggestions about profit gain of sleeper-factories and other production units.

He expressed his satisfaction with the popularity and number of passengers in the Shalimar Express train.

The minister also directed to appoint heads of Railways Estate Department and Marketing Company (REDAMCO) and Pakistan Railways Freight Transportation Company (PRFTC) within a week.

The meeting also decided restructuring the railway divisions and a committee would present recommendations to the ministry of Railways in this regard.

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Read More: Police identify culprits involved in attack on Jinnah House

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of PTI workers.

It was also reported that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing the Lahore Corps Commander’s house.