Saba Faisal severs ties with son Salman, daughter-in-law Neha

Veteran actor Saba Faisal announced she broke ties with her son Salman Faisal and daughter-in-law Neha.

It is pertinent to mention that Saba Faisal had refuted the divorce rumours of the couple. However, she has disassociated herself from the two.

The celebrity opened up on her decision in an Instagram video which went viral.

In the viral video, the actor said she never discusses one’s private life but the criticism towards her on Neha’s social media posts made her do so.

Saba Faisal said she and her daughter Saadia remained silent as their remarks would go viral on social media.

The celebrity said she lived a beautiful life, adding that Neha would never make a family happy because of her negative nature.

The actor said she had to live a tough life with her son for four years because of him, adding she could not understand why is he with her.

Saba Faisal has proved her mettle in the acting. She is currently seen in ARY Digital dramas “Taqdeer” and “Habs“.

She earned praise for her performance in “Pyar Deewangi Hai“, “Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat“, “BadDua“, “Ishq Hai“, “Pehli Si Muhabbat” and others.

