‘Your love completes me…’: Saba Qamar celebrated 40th birthday with mystery man?

Film and TV A-lister Saba Qamar left the fans guessing about her mystery man once again, amid her 40th birthday celebration.

Celebrating her 40th birthday on the sets of her latest drama serial on Friday, Pakistani showbiz diva Saba Qamar teased her millions of Instagram followers yet again, about the mystery man in her life.

While reposting several birthday wishes from her friends and entertainment fraternity, one of the posts on her Instagram stories grabbed the attention of social users. “I love you!” read the text on her picture, posing with the giant balloons and flower bouquets, while the Bollywood track ‘Tu Hai Tou Mujhe Phir Aur Kya Chahiye’ played in the background. With another closeup shot of the flowers she received on her birthday, the ‘Sar-e-Rah’ star wrote, “Your love completes me, and I’m forever grateful to have you in my life,” followed by a series of love-themed emojis.

Moreover, Qamar also posted a birthday love picture dump on the feed to express her gratitude to her loved ones. “All your wishes have a special place in my heart, each of you has left a mark in my memory. Thank you for all your wishes. You all made me feel incredibly special! ♥️💋🥂05/04/2024 ♥️” she wrote in the caption of the 10-visual gallery.

Pertinent to note here that Saba Qamar has repeatedly dropped hints about the special someone in her life, be it in interviews or on social media, however, has never introduced the lucky guy in public.

