Saba Qamar speaks up on how mental stress triggered her heart issue

Well-known Pakistani film and drama star Saba Qamar recently disclosed that she had been through heart pain due to high mental stress, leading her to struggle with the need for an angiography.

Reflecting on the toughest phase in her life, Saba Qamar, while appearing on Case No. 9, a Green Entertainment Podcast, revealed the details.

“We all think we’re strong enough to handle everything, but over time, I realized that the pain and emotions we suppress eventually show up physically, sometimes as panic attacks, anxiety, or even heart problems,” Saba Qamar said on the podcast.

The most talented actress further stated that she often used to listen to others talk about anxiety and panic attacks, but when the situation affected her personally, she understood how disastrous the attack’s impact on someone is.

According to her, she recently suffered a mild heart attack, followed by an angiography the next day. “I’m feeling much better now,” the Pamaal actress added.

The 41-year-old Saba Qamar stated that surgeons provide 20 potential reasons why young people fall prey to heart pain, stressing that cholesterol alone is not always the reason.

“When we hold on to pain and stress for too long, it starts affecting the different parts of the body,” she further described.

Saba Qamar additionally shared that she shared her story with everyone, encouraging others not to ignore even minute health problems, taking every inch of it seriously.

“In the past, when I tried to talk about my mental state, people dismissed it by saying I had everything—fame and money—so how could I be unhappy? But mental health issues have nothing to do with wealth or fame,” the UNICEF ambassador stated.

Earlier this month, Saba Qamar celebrated a major milestone in her advocacy for girls’ empowerment in Pakistan.

Taking to her Instagram account on Saturday, October 12, the Baaghi actor penned a heartfelt note as she marked one year as an UNICEF ambassador for child rights in Pakistan.