Sabalenka, Djokovic headline US Open mixed doubles field

World number one Aryna Sabalenka and 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic headline the initial entry list ​for this year’s U.S. Open mixed doubles championship, ‌organisers said on Monday, as the revamped event returns for a second edition.

Six-times Grand Slam winner Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud, ​world number two Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz, ​Naomi Osaka and Kei Nishikori, Jessica Pegula and ⁠Jack Draper, and defending champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori ​are among the high-profile pairings entered into the competition.

The mixed ​doubles championship will again be held during the week before the singles main draw, from Aug. 24-26, after organisers overhauled the ​format last year to attract more top singles players ​by reducing the field and offering a standalone place on the calendar.

The ‌entry ⁠window closes on Aug. 17, after which the top six teams by combined singles ranking will qualify directly for the 16-team main draw. Eight teams will receive ​wildcards, while the ​remaining two ⁠places will be decided through an eight-team qualifying draw introduced this year.

The reimagined format proved ​a commercial success on its debut last year, ​drawing ⁠sellout crowds and attracting many of the sport’s top singles players despite criticism from some doubles specialists who said ⁠it ​sidelined established doubles teams. Errani and ​Vavassori went on to retain the title by defeating Swiatek and Ruud ​in the final.