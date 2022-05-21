Sabir Shakir: Case filed against another anchorperson of ARY News

MIRPUR KHAS: After senior journalist Arshad Sharif, another anchorperson of ARY News, Sabir Shakir, has been booked by Mirpur Khas police today under the charges of delivering a statement against the national institutions.

A case was lodged against ARY News anchorperson Sabir Shakir in Sindh’s Mirpur Khas city today on the charges of giving a statement against the national institutions.

The case was filed on the complaint of a citizen namely Mahmood Hassan under sections 154, 505 and 131 at Mehran police station of Mirpur Khas city.

Earlier in the day, police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against ARY NEWS anchorperson Arshad Sharif at a Hyderabad police station, blaming him for speaking against state institutions.

The case has been registered at a B-section police station in Hyderabad with police claiming that he was booked for speaking against the state institutions.

“His remarks during Matiullah Jan’s show come under section 505, 153, and 131 of the penal laws,” they said adding that the case has been registered at the complaint of a man named Tayyab Hussain.

