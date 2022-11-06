Saboor Aly tickles funny bones with new reel – Watch

A hilarious Instagram reel of showbiz A-lister Saboor Aly is going viral across social media platforms.

On the photo and video sharing social site, Friday, the ‘Amanat’ actor published a hilarious reel on her feed. “Itna Husn, (So much beauty)?” the celebrity questioned in the caption of the video with the confused face emoji.

Saboor Aly mimicked a comic script in the viral reel, where she explained her confusion about witnessing so much of beauty on the social platform, not restricted to girls. The celebrity said that she saw some handsome boys as well on Instagram, contrary to her real-life experience.

The funny clip was watched by over a million users of the social site and received thousands of hearts and comments for the celebrity from her followers.

Have a look at some of the comments.

Answer: Filters😂

Make-up+salons+i phone+filters

😂😂😂 right question

Editing 😂

Filter se😂😂

Husn hi husn hahyy 😂😂

With over 4.1 million followers on the visual-sharing site, Aly is among the top-followed Pakistani celebs on social media. She is quite consistent with her postings on the platform and often posts pictures and videos of herself and her family, as well as her projects’ BTS.

On the work front, Saboor Aly has won acclaim for her stellar performances in ‘Amanat’, ‘Mujhe Vida Kar’, ‘Gul o Gulzar’, ‘Bhool’, ‘Waada’, ‘Teri Chah Main’ and ‘Mubarak Ho Beti Hui Hai’ among others.

