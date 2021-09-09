Saboor Aly marks fiance Ali Ansari’s birthday with ‘4 back to back surpises’

Saboor Aly rang in her fiance Ali Ansari’s birthday with not one, not two, but four surprise celebrations!

Recently engaged lovebirds Saboor and Ali took to Instagram to mark the special day with Saboor penning a special heartfelt note for her fiance while Ali poured his heart out in a ‘thank-you note’.

Ali took to Instagram to share pictures from a surprise birthday celebration courtesy of his ladylove Saboor. Posting a picture of them surrounded by balloons, Ali shared how impressed he is with his fiance.

“Thank you @sabooraly for making the start to the new year of my life so wonderful. 4 back to back surprises and that too on the same day, I’m impressed,” he said.

Saboor, on the other hand, wished her beau with a series of their memories in the form of pictures and videos.

“On your birthday this year, you can have anything you wish for, but what more could you want when you already have someone like me,” she quipped, adding, “You know how I feel about you, you’re the best thing that ever happened to me.”

Addressing Ali as “her Mr”, the Gul-o-Gulzar actress also penned an ode to her “magical bond” with him, saying, “For all the laughter you brought, for all the light you add, for all the love you pour, for all the peace you gave and for all the things you do to make my life worth living. Thank you, for existing and coming into my life!”

Saboor and Ali got engaged in May, taking to Instagram to share pictures from the intimate ceremony. "With the blessings of our families I'm ready to jump into a new life with an amazing person," wrote Saboor.

Talking about how the engagement was a surprise even to her, Saboor told BBC Urdu, “When we (Ali and her) started talking, I made it clear that I don’t want to prolong the talking stage and that if there had to be something, I’d want it to happen right away. I thought it would fizzle out after I said that but everything happened very quickly from there on.”