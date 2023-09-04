Saboor Aly’s latest pictures are straight out of a fairytale

Showbiz couple Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s Baku diaries continue and fans are frequently served with some style inspo from the fashionista in her vacation pictures.

Taking to her Instagram handle over the weekend, Saboor Aly served yet another chic look, straight out of a fairytale, in multiple pictures. “A little lost, a lot found,” she wrote with the six-photo gallery.

The stunning clicks captured the diva in a white flowy dress paired with matching luxury slides. She accentuated the doll-like fit with a contrasting bow in her curled hair, dainty necklace and bracelet and minimal, dewy makeup.

Later, she also published an aesthetic solo picture on the feed, posing with her back towards the camera. “A photo, a moment a short story,” read the caption on the post.

The now-viral posts received love from her fans and fraternity along with a certain amount of backlash for the celebrity in the comments section on the Gram.

It is pertinent to mention that Saboor Aly tied the knot with fellow actor Ali Ansari in January last year followed by week-long wedding festivities.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aly has hit serials including ‘Rang Laaga’, ‘Bekasoor’, and ‘Gul-o-Gulzar’ to her credits.

