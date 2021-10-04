Actress Saboor Aly gives befitting reply to body-shaming troll

Actress Saboor Aly came up with a befitting reply to a troll who was body-shaming her and her fiance Ali Ansari.

Saboor Aly posted an image of her dressed in red and an Instagram user took exception to it. The user called the couple fat in the comments section.

“Ap or ali donon moty ho rahy ho,” the Instagram user commented to which she replied with “Jee khushi see” (happily).

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari got engaged back in May and took to Instagram to share images of the joyous occasion.

“With the blessings of our families I’m ready to jump into a new life with an amazing person, wrote Saboor.

Saboor is vocal about several issues of the society with depression being one of them.

Earlier, she shared posted some positive facts which she learned about people suffering from depression.

The actress those are suffering from depression were brighter than average people as they see life with a better perspective, along with perceiving the world in a realistic way along with understanding each other’s feelings.

Saboor Aly claimed of realizing that sometimes a person’s worst traits can turn out to be the best.

