Sabrina Carpenter has Miley Cyrus worried for her

American singer-actor Miley Cyrus expressed her concern for young starlet Sabrina Carpenter, for ‘working too hard’.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Miley Cyrus, 33, who has been in the spotlight for almost two decades at this point, thanks to her starring role in Disney’s teen series ‘Hannah Montana’, is worried for fellow Grammy winner, Sabrina Carpenter, 26, who also started young as the ‘Flowers’ hitmaker and was placed third in a singing contest ‘The Next Miley Cyrus Project’, at the age of 10.

Cyrus believes that the ‘Espresso’ hitmaker is working ‘too hard’ and this can take a toll on both her mental and physical health.

She recalled advice from fellow star Ariana Grande, who also shot to teenage fame like Cyrus and Carpenter, with the Nickelodeon series ‘Victorious’ and shared, “Ariana says there should be therapy for child actors, and I totally agree. There should be a weekly check-in.”

The celebrity mentioned that she has been consistent with her sessions since she was 17 or 18. “It cleared up a lot of the feelings that I had about being a child star, and now I don’t notice it so much because I don’t notice it in me,” Cyrus added.

“I guess the only thing I notice is when people are working too hard,” she continued. “I met Sabrina Carpenter a couple of times, and every time I see her, I have the urge to ask her if she’s OK.”

“I’ll see she’s performing in Ireland, and then the next day she’s doing a show in Kansas. And I’m like, ‘I don’t know how that could be physically OK,’ because I was in that situation. I know what it feels like to fry yourself, and I don’t want anyone else to get fried,” a concerned Cyrus expressed.

Also Read: Sabrina Carpenter blasts music mogul over ‘offensive’ remarks