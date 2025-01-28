Sabrina Carpenter blasts music mogul over ‘offensive’ remarks

Young pop starlet Sabrina Carpenter slammed veteran music mogul Pete Waterman after his criticism of her bold image and provocative stage performances.

Days after pop legend Pete Waterman, along with Mike Stock and Matt Aitken, his powerhouse collaborators of their production company SAW, took aims at Sabrina Carpenter for her bold performances and mentioned that watching her ‘dressed as a little girl is quite offensive’, the ‘Espresso’ hitmaker didn’t hold back one bit, unapologetically owning up her image.

Speaking to an American publication, Carpenter addressed the controversial criticism saying, “My message has always been clear – if you can’t handle a girl who is confident in her own sexuality, then don’t come to my shows.”

The singer believed that the criticism of her bold image ‘isn’t something new’ as ‘female artists have been shamed forever’.

“In the Noughties, it was Rihanna, in the Nineties it was Britney Spears, in the Eighties it was Madonna – and now it’s me. It’s essentially saying that female performers should not be able to embrace their sexuality in their lyrics, in the way we dress, in the way we perform,” she exclaimed. “It is totally regressive. It’s like those who want to shame don’t make comments when I talk about self-care or body ­positivity or heartbreak, which are all normal things a 25-year-old goes through. They just want to talk about the ­sexual side of my performances.”

“As women, we can look at another woman and be like, ‘Oh, she has the perfect body’. But if you were to ask the woman you think has a perfect body, I guarantee she will have her own ­insecurities,” asserted Carpenter. “That’s why as women we need to be kind to each other.”

