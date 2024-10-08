Sabrina Carpenter is ‘grateful’ to Taylor Swift

American singer-actor Sabrina Carpenter said she is ‘grateful’ to Taylor Swift as she acknowledged the support of the pop superstar in her musical journey.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

During a recent outing on a breakfast talk show, the young starlet Sabrina Carpenter, who is riding high on the success of her latest album ‘Short n’ Sweet’, spoke about her friend Taylor Swift and the impact she had on the career of the ‘Espresso’ hitmaker.

In the clip going viral on the social site X, formerly called Twitter, Carpenter can be heard saying about Swift, “I wouldn’t say it’s, like, a verbal thing as much as just, like, she’s very supportive of me and knows who I am as a person and is very supportive of that. So I’m grateful for that.”

“You just kind of figure it out along the way. I know that sounds a little vague but I really do think that you find the people that you surround yourself with that make you feel safe and go from there,” she added.

Further speaking about the aura of the ‘Anti-hero’ singer, Carpenter gushed, “You just watch her, like, walk in a room, and it’s very easy to understand that she’s so composed, graceful, gracious.”

It is worth noting here that Carpenter has opened Swift’s record-breaking Eras world tour at least 26 times since last year

Also Read: Taylor Swift passes Rihanna to become richest female musician