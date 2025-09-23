Sabrina Carpenter shares conflicted emotions regarding men

Singer, songwriter, and actress Sabrina Carpenter has spoken candidly about her complex feelings toward men, opening up in a recent interview following her split from actor Barry Keoghan.

Carpenter revealed that her upcoming album, intriguingly titled Man’s Best Friend, draws heavily from her experiences and fascination with men.

“When one of my female friends announces that she’s having a son, I just rejoice for that young boy, because I know he’s going to be raised right,” she shared.

Reflecting further, the 26-year-old added, “I’ve been on Earth for 26 years, but it feels like we’ve always had to train them. It’s a tale as old as time.”

Speaking to Vogue Italia, Carpenter described men as “a super entertaining species to watch—in positive and negative ways.” She admitted that while some have made her feel “adored, inspired, and loved,” others left her “confused, attacked, and ridiculed.”

The Feather singer also highlighted how humor has always been her defense mechanism. “Part of life is making light of moments that make us uncomfortable—or at least that is for me,” she explained. “My whole life I felt like wit was what saved me. It was always there to make sure I was protecting myself for the future.”

