KARACHI: A sacrificial cow was stolen from outside a residence in Karachi’s Nazimabad No. 3 area, with the entire incident captured on CCTV footage.

According to details, a lone thief arrived at the location and carefully surveyed the area before stealing the animal.

The CCTV footage showed the suspect first going to the first floor of the apartment building to conduct a recce of the surroundings. He later came downstairs and looked around the street corner several times to ensure no one was nearby.

After confirming the area was clear, the suspect untied the cow and calmly fled with the animal.

The owner of the cow appealed to citizens to help identify and catch the suspect, stating that the thief’s face was clearly visible in the CCTV footage.

Earlier this month, 25 goats worth Rs1.9 million, brought to Karachi for sale ahead of Eid al-Adha, were also stolen by unidentified robbers in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area.

According to police, the goats were tied at a plot in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 8 when the robbers loaded them into a pickup vehicle and escaped.

The owner had purchased the animals for sale during Eid al-Adha and later registered an FIR at the Malir Cantt police station.

Police officials said investigations were underway in both incidents, with CCTV footage being used to trace the suspects.