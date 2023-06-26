Sacrificial cow stolen within seconds in Karachi

KARACHI: An unidentified man stole a sacrificial cow within seconds in Karachi, the video of the incident is going viral on social media, ARY News reported.

As per details, the stealing of sacrificial cow in Ancholi in Karachi’s Federal B Area, was caught on CCTV camera. The man can we seeing coming out of an expensive car in the street to steal the cow.

The man can be seen taking away the sacrificial cow after untying it within 10 seconds. The thief can be seen walking towards the vehicle parked on the corner of the street.

Earlier it was learnt that more than 60 sacrificial animals were stolen and snatched in Karachi ahead of Eidul Azha in a few days.

In the North Karachi Sector 7-A area, 40 goats were stolen from an empty plot. In the Yaseenabad area, thieves broke the shutter of a shop and stole two goats, whereas, a cow was stolen from an apartment near Frere police station.