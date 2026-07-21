Sadaf Kanwal wished Nooreh Shehroz “Happy Birthday”.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Kanwal posted a collaged story featuring her own daughter, Syeda Zahra Sabzwari, and Nooreh Shahroz in a candid posture. In the post, she also added the text “Happy Birthday, my beautiful Nooreh; we love you so much”.

Nooreh Shahroz is the daughter of Shahroz Sabzwari and Syra Yousuf, born in 2014. She is also known for her random internet appearances, showing a strong bond with her parents and half-sister, Zehra.

Read More: Syra Yousuf flaunts her nails done by her daughter, Nooreh

Syra Yousuf and Shahroz Sabzwari officially ended their seven-year marriage in March 2020, citing “irreconcilable differences”. They share a daughter, Nooreh. Despite the split, both actors have maintained an amicable relationship and successfully co-parent their child together.