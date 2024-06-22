Sadia Faisal blames ‘independent’ women for increasing divorce rate

Actor Sadia Faisal believes that independent and impatient women these days are the reason why the divorce rate is increasing.

In a recent conversation on a digital magazine’s podcast, actor Sadia Faisal shared her two cents on how the independence of women is contributing to the higher divorce rates in recent times.

“I think it’s because girls have become intolerant,” said the ‘Paiwand’ actor speaking about increasing divorces.

She continued, “I will talk about men as well but I believe women in our society have become more intolerant, they have become more career-oriented.”

“Because independence [in girls] also brings a lot of expectations. When they start to earn more and get a sense of security, it gets to their heads. Independent women have more expectations and they think accordingly,” the celebrity reasoned further.

“Moreover, one of the reasons is that girls are not patient. Being impatient does not have anything to do with independence, but it does contribute to it,” she added and suggested, “Girls must focus on building family values first and they can eventually establish their careers. It is important for girls these days to be patient and tolerant.”

Notably, Sadia is the only daughter of veteran actor Saba Faisal. She tied the knot with her class fellow and is the mother to a son.

