WATCH: Sadia Imam shares secret hair mask

Former actor Sadia Imam shared a recently-discovered, secret hair mask recipe for silky, smooth and non-frizzy hair during winter. Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In a recent outing on ARY Digital’s morning show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’, one of the most stunning actors of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, Sadia Imam spilt a secret DIY hair mask, the recipe which she whipped up accidentally initially but swears by now, given the amazing results.

Imam suggested taking petroleum jelly, glycerin and coffee powder and mixing them well together until it gets into a smooth, mousse-like consistency.

As per the celebrity, apply the prepared mix like any hair mask and let it stay for some time, to get smooth and frizz-free hair, particularly in the winter season. She also mentioned that the recipe left her hair extremely glossy and shiny.

The fellow guest on the show, actor Nida Mumtaz also shared her DIY recipe, which she prepares with plain mayonnaise or curd, olive oil, aloe vera and lemon juice. This mask can be applied to hair for an hour to treat it and reverse damage caused due to excessive usage of heat and chemical treatments.

WATCH: Faiza Khan, Aruba Mirza spill hair care secrets