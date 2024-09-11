Sadia Imam makes a surprising revelation about her wedding dress

In a rather surprising revelation, former actor Sadia Imam shared that she did not wear her own bridal dress at her wedding.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

During her recent outing on ARY Digital’s morning show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’, with host Nida Yasir, Sadia Imam recalled the mishap of her wedding, when her bridal dress was damaged, due to a fire in her boutique, which burned down the entire place.

“I was devastated because the dress was in my mother’s favourite colour combination,” Imam shared.

She continued, “But I had made a similar colour combination for another customer. I reached out to her, to ask her for the pictures of her dress, to get an idea of the colours again because my mind was totally blank at that time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

“But very graciously, that girl offered me to wear her dress as her wedding date was after mine,” revealed the celebrity. “So I did not wear my own bridal dress but hers at my wedding, and later I got the same dress made for her.”

Also Read: Sadia Imam recalls being ‘attacked by Jinns’

“Whenever I see my wedding dress, which I’ve kept for Meerab (Imam’s daughter), I always remember that girl and stay a little prayer for her,” Imam concluded.

It is to be noted here that Sadia Imam tied the knot with Adnan Haider, in 2013. The couple shares a daughter together, named Meerab.