Pakistan’s Sadia Iqbal tops ICC T20I bowling ranking

Web Desk
By Web Desk
Pakistan spinner Sadia Iqbal has re-claimed her position at the top of the ICC Women’s Bowler Rankings.

The left-arm spinner briefly held the top spot during last year’s T20 World Cup.

According to the latest ranking, the Pakistan spinner jumped one place to replace England’s Sophie Ecclestone at the top of the ranking.

Sadia Iqbal topped the ICC ranking after her exceptional outing with the ball in last year’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

The Pakistan spinner was also included in the ICC Women’s T20I Team of the Year 2024 on the back of her 30 wickets in 19 matches.

Read more: Pakistan drop across formats in annual ICC rankings

Sadia Iqbal had key performances, including a career-best 4/16 against Sri Lanka, earning her second place in the ICC Women’s T20I Bowling Rankings.

Meanwhile, Sophie Ecclestone dropped three places to fourth after taking a rest from her side’s recent T20I series at home against the West Indies.

Her teammate Lauren Bell, however, jumped 13 spots to sixth position overall on the back of her seven wickets during the series against the West Indies.

