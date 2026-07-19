Sadie Sink has finally addressed the growing fan speculation surrounding her secret role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, although she still isn’t revealing who she’ll be playing.

The Stranger Things actress appeared in a new promotional video for the highly anticipated Marvel film on Friday, 18 July, where she playfully acknowledged the countless theories circulating online.

Opening the video, the 24-year-old admitted she had seen plenty of fan predictions about her character.

“I’ve seen so many theories about who I’m playing,” Sadie Sink said. “To match your incredible energy, I’ve decided to give you three exclusive, confirmed answers.”

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However, instead of revealing any real details, Sink kept things light-hearted.

She joked: “I can confirm I am not Spider-Man. Second, I can confirm I am not Aunt May. And third, I can definitely confirm that I am in this movie.”

Despite teasing fans, Sink made it clear that Marvel’s biggest secret is staying exactly that.

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“As for who I really am, you’ll have to find out in the cinema,” she said, leaving audiences to continue speculating until the film’s release.

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have yet to confirm the identity of her character, maintaining the secrecy that has fuelled widespread discussion among fans.

Although no official details have been released, fans and industry insiders have put forward several popular theories about Sadie Sink’s role.

Some believe she could be portraying a new version of Mary Jane, while others have suggested she may appear as Spider-Woman or even Jean Grey, introducing the iconic X-Men mutant into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

With Spider-Man: Brand New Day set to arrive in cinemas on 31 July, the mystery surrounding Sink’s character remains one of the film’s biggest talking points, helping to build excitement ahead of its release.