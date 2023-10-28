Sadiq Sanjrani, Shehbaz Sharif discuss issues of ‘mutual interest’  

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Saturday met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and discussed issues of ‘mutual interest’, ARY News reported.

According to a statement, the Senate Chairman called on the former prime minister at the latter’s residence in Lahore. The two leaders discussed issues of mutual interest in the meeting.

Sadiq Sanjrani expressed good wishes for Shehbaz Sharif and congratulated him on successful public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan on 21st of this month.

Senate Chairman also apprised the PML-N President about his recent visit to China.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sanjrani completed a ‘highly productive’ four-day visit to China on October 26.

Throughout the tour, the Chairman Senate participated in several important events, talks, and meetings that furthered Pakistan and China’s diplomatic and commercial relations.

Earlier on October 21, PML-N supremo and three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif arrived in Pakistan after four years of self-imposed exile in London. He left for London in 2019.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief and former prime minister reached Lahore’s historic Minar-e-Pakistan monument, the venue for a grand rally of the PML-N to welcome the former premier, in a helicopter after landing in Lahore from Islamabad.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and former finance minister Ishaq Dar were accompanying the former premier on the trip to Pakistan from the United Arab Emirates.