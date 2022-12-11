Sadiq Sanjrani suggests Imran Khan to return to parliament

KARACHI: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has called for making parliament strong, suggesting former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to return to the assembly, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Speaking to ARY News exclusively, the Senate Chairman noted that it would be a wise move if Imran Khan returns to parliament. “As custodian of the house, I want everyone to be part of the parliament,” he added.

Sadiq Sanjrani further said that Imran Khan and his party have to make a decision about dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies. However, he said, he doesn’t know whether assemblies would dissolve or not.

“The economic situation is in front of everyone”, he said, urging all stakeholders to work together for the development and economy of Pakistan.

He also warned political stakeholders to avoid making national security institutions and to avoid making national security institutions ‘controversial’.

It is pertinent to mention here that former prime minister Imran Khan had announced that his party would quit all the assemblies.

“We will not be part of this country’s political system. We have decided to quit all assemblies,” the former premier said while addressing the party workers and supporters at Rawalpindi Jalsa.

Imran Khan said that his party had decided not to go to Islamabad to avert any destruction or chaos. “I would announce the date of resignations after consulting chief ministers and the parliamentary party,” he announced.

