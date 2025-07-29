Saeed Ajmal takes six as Pakistan thrash Australia in WCL 2025

LIECESTER: Saeed Ajmal took six wickets as Pakistan Champions thrashed Australia Champions in the 14th game of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 on Tuesday.

After bowling out Australia for 74, Pakistan chased down the total in just 7.5 overs, without losing any wickets.

Pakistan’s opening pair of Sharjeel Khan and Sohaib Maqsood ended the first powerplay on 45 for none.

Khan remained unbeaten on 32 off 23 deliveries alongside Maqsood (28)* as Pakistan chased down the target with 50 balls to spare.

With the victory in their final WCL 2025 group game, Pakistan Champions topped the standings with nine points in five matches.

The Men in Green have already qualified for the semi-finals alongside Australia and South Africa.

After putting Australia to bat, Pakistan Champions dominated the game from the start and left them struggling at 17-2 in 2.4 overs.

Saeed Ajmal dismissed Shaun Marsh (7) in the second over, while Chris Lynn (6) returned to the dugout in the following over.

DArcy Short and Ben Dunk then stitched a 37-run stand to steady the ship.

Dunk made 26 off 14 balls before his dismissal to Saeed Ajmal, who went on to dismantle Australia Champions’ lower order.

The right-arm spinner dismissed Short (2), Daniel Christian for a golden duck, Ben Cutting (5), Peter Siddle (5), and Steve O’Keefe for one.

Saeed Ajmal was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan Champions, bagging a six-wicket haul while conceding just 16 runs in 3.5 overs.