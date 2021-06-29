Saeed Ghani denies rumours of his marriage with Hareem Shah

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani on Tuesday firmly rejected the news circulating on social media about his marriage with TikToker star Hareem Shah, ARY News reported.

میں نہ محترمہ کو جانتا ہوں نہ کبھی ملا ہوں اور نہ ہی کبھی میں نے انہیں دیکھا ہے

الحمداللہ میں اپنی واحد بیوی اور بچوں کیساتھ خوشگوار زندگی گذار رہا ہوں۔

براہ مہربانی بغیر تصدیق کہ اس طرح کی خبریں پھیلانے سے گریز کریں۔ اگر محترمہ نے واقعی شادی کرلی ہے تو میں مبارکباد پیش کرتا ہوں https://t.co/FOmum4SLST — Senator Saeed Ghani (@SaeedGhani1) June 29, 2021

Ghani took to Twitter to respond to rumours about his marriage with Hareem Shah. I’ve never met Mohtarma, neither met with her in my life, he added.

“Alhamdulillah I’m happy with my only wife and kids and living a prosperous life.” He advised to avoid spreading such speculations without confirmation.

Read more: Hareem Shah claims marrying a PPP leader, conceals alleged husband’s identity

Hareem Shah confirmed the news of her marriage early on Monday, however, kept the identity of her alleged husband a secret. She assured followers that she will reveal more information soon.

Sindh’s Provincial Assembly members are reportedly looking for the person who has tied the knot with Shah.