Pakistani actor Sahar Hashmi has publicly praised director Mehreen Jabbar’s ongoing drama Dr Bahu.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actress applauding its storytelling and cinematic direction after sharing a powerful scene from the serial on her Instagram Stories.

The tweet read, “The way the camera is moving in this scene of #DrBahu is as if you the viewer are actually walking into this family’s tragic loss is again amazing direction by Mehreen Jabbar! The camera stops at the patriarch, Dr. Shahnawaz, who is the real culprit for his wife’s tragic death.”

Adding her own reaction to the post, Hashmi tagged director Mehreen Jabbar and simply wrote, “Pure cinema,” followed by a clapping emoji.

The appreciation comes as Dr Bahu continues to draw praise from viewers for its nuanced storytelling and emotionally charged performances. The drama marks Mehreen Jabbar’s return to long-form television after an extended hiatus.

The series features a star-studded ensemble cast including Kubra Khan, Shuja Asad, Shahzad Nawaz, Saba Hamid, Hajra Yamin, Mira Sethi, Adeel Hussain, Atiqa Odho, Mahnoor Khan, Syed Mohammed Ahmed, Marina Khan, Usman Mazhar, Humza Sabzwari and Bakhtawar Mazhar.

Penned by Sanam Mehdi Zaryab, Dr Bahu explores family relationships through the lens of a daughter-in-law while tackling a range of social and emotional issues.

Speaking to Images last month, Mehreen Jabbar explained what drew her to the project.

“Yes, it is a story about a family and a bahu (daughter-in-law),” she said. “But there were so many different threads and issues running through it. It wasn’t typical. It was fast-paced and the characters were interesting. I thought, why not?”