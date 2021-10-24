Did you find Saheefa Jabbar Khattak in Netflix’s Squid Game?

Actor Yasir Hussain has found a doppelganger of his fellow actor Saheefa Jabbar Khattak in the Netflix hit Korean show Squid Game.

Yasir Hussain posted a story about his finding on the picture and video-sharing social media application Instagram profile.

They exchanged funny banter on the post on the social media application.

“Loved your acting in Squid Game,” he shared a still from a character from the show and tagged Saheefa Jabbar Khattak.

The actor came up with a funny reply by saying that she gave it all in her work.

“Thanks mate,” she wrote. “I have really put my sweat and blood in this project.”

According to a report, Squid Game was estimated to be worth almost $900 million for the streaming giant Netflix citing figures from an internal Netflix document.

Squid Game, created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, tells the story of a group of players who take part in a series of six children’s games to win money to change their life around. Failure to do so will result in their death.

The director and creator of the Netflix superhit show “Squid Game” Hwang Dong-hyuk had addressed the claims of his concept being plagiarised.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saheefa Jabbar Khattak (@saheefajabbarkhattak)

Earlier, it was claimed that the Korean-languaged thriller survival web show is a copy of the 2014 Japanese film, As The Gods Will by Takashi Miike.

There were similarities between the two shows being pointed out by the fans but was later revealed that Squid Games was in development long before the film’s release.

