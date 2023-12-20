25.9 C
Saheefa Jabbar Khattak’s reply to social media troll goes viral

Saheefa Jabbar Khattak gave a befitting reply to a troll passing snide remarks on her private life on the social media application Instagram.

An Instagrammer criticized Saheefa Jabbar Khattak’s latest posts as hypocritical by saying that in one post she suffers from depression and the very next post shows her celebrating and living life to the fullest.

The ‘Bhool’ star was having none of it and gave a befitting reply to the troll.

“Beta depression hai, roti na khaun? nokri na karun? Row row k usko dikhaun aur azeeyat doon sirf? Na dho k saaf kapray na pehnu? Namaz ganday galeez karpro main parh loon? *** ki baatain yahaan na karo..Niklo Idhar se Jaahil (I am depressed but shouldn’t I eat and go to work? Should I be upset and create problems for my husband by crying all the time? Shouldn’t I bathe or wear tidy clothes? Should I offer prayers in filthy clothes? Don’t talk such rubbish. Go away from here),” she wrote.

It is pertinent to mention here that Saheefa Jabbar Khattak had opened up on her mental health struggles in a series of Instagram stories.

The actress married her beau Khawaja Khizer in 2018.

On the work front, the celebrity has proved her mettle with solid performances in many acclaimed serials including ‘Beti’, ‘Bhool’ and ‘Log Kya Kahenge‘.

