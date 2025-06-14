Saheefa Jabbar reunites with her husband after 3 years of long-distance relationship

Actor Saheefa Jabbar Khattak, who has been married to Khawaja Khizer Hussain since 2017, has finally reunited with her husband after three years of a long-distance relationship.

In a series of text stories on Instagram, actor Saheefa Jabbar Khattak revealed on Saturday that she has finally moved to Canada with her husband, Khawaja Khizer Hussain, to call the country their new home.

“Three years. It took us three years to get here, to call this country home,” she began to write on the social site, with stickers of Pakistan and Canada’s flags. “Through meltdowns and messy phases, some seen by the world, most suffered in silence, we made it.”

She continued to share, “Khawaja Saab, his family, my family; they stood by me through it all. And God knows, I haven’t been easy. I’ve been a storm, a stubborn one, a proper pain in the ass. Yet somehow, here I am today, on a blue couch in downtown Toronto, thinking back to 2018 when we first visited and I whispered to myself: ‘Someday’.”

“It feels surreal now. Time really does fly,” she added.

“People might say, ‘You had it easy. You had the money, the support, the youth’. But trust me, we’ve seen our share of dark days,” furthered the ‘Bhool’ actor. “Days when Khawaja Saab was stuck in Canada, and I was on the edge, fighting for my life, OD’ing in silence. He never even wanted this life. He was only here for me, for my dream.”

“I never thought I’d leave pieces of my heart in Pakistan, but I did. I left behind people who are part of my soul. People who shaped me, who will always live inside me. But now, I’m finally here. With my little brother. With the man who’s loved me through every version of myself. And no, I’ll never have it all,” she concluded, calling 2025 a ‘year of new beginnings’. “It was all worth it.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Jabbar, who met her now-husband Hussain during university days, tied the knot with him in December 2017.

