Saheefa Jabbar apologises in a thoughtful post

‘Ashamed’ of her careless past statements, actor Saheefa Jabbar Khattak apologises to her fans and loved ones in a thoughtful social media post.

“I am deeply sorry and ashamed for every time I have not been wise in my interviews, in my choice of words, in speaking carelessly without realizing the impact it could have on others, my loved ones, and even on my own image,” she wrote in an apology note, shared on her Instagram handle in the hours of Saturday.

“I’m sorry for bringing disgrace upon myself first, and then upon everyone associated with me,” she added.

“Whether it’s an interview on a major TV show, a popular podcast, or a conversation on the street, every word we speak holds value,” the ‘Bhool’ actor continued. “What we choose to say should come from wisdom and knowledge. We must carry ourselves with grace, and we must learn grace.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saheefa Jabbar Khattak (@saheefajabbarkhattak)

“I know we are only human and can never be perfect in our words and emotions, but we can always try,” she noted.

To conclude the note, Khattak penned, “For what it’s worth, if my words have ever hurt someone, I am deeply sorry. Whatever is happening around me and whatever filth I see on social media these days only makes me reflect on myself more, and reminds me that I must keep learning.”