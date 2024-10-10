Sahil Adeem declared fugitive in indecent remarks case

KARACHI: Following his indecent remarks against the Sindhi community, the Judicial Magistrate in Karachi declared Sahil Adeem a fugitive, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per the details, a famous Pakistani public speaker, Sahil Adeem, uttered bad words about the Sindhi nation in one of his speeches after which a lawyer filed a case against him in City Court police station Karachi.

The court has also ordered to confiscate the property of Sahil Adeem.

Despite a non-bailable warrant issued against him, the accused has failed to appear in court. The magistrate directed the authorities to publish the sketches of Sahil Adeem in newspapers to aid in his capture.

Advocate Abdul Fateh Chandio stated that the court has now ordered Adeem’s arrest wherever he is found.

Investigators have been unable to trace Adeem, and the investigating officer expressed doubts about his possible arrest in the near future.

Based on the investigation report, the court officially declared Adeem a fugitive.

Last month, Karachi’s city court has issued arrest warrants to famous social media influencer Sahil Adeem.

As per details, the arrest warrants were issued over using foul language against the state. The court ordered Sahil Nadeem to present before the court on September 24.

Earlier, a resolution was submitted to the Sindh Assembly Secretariat, condemning social media influencer’s derogatory remarks about women on a recent private channel TV show.

PPP lawmaker Marvi Faseeh introduced the resolution, denouncing Nadeem’s comments as a violation of religious, social, and legal values, causing widespread distress among women.

Nadeem had stated that 95% of women in the country were ‘jahil’ (ignorant) on the TV show. He doubled down on this argument when challenged by a woman in the audience.