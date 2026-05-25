Sahil Adeem moves Islamabad High Court for protective bail

ISLAMABAD: Scholar Sahil Adeem has approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking protective bail amid concerns over his possible arrest in multiple cases registered across different cities, including Karachi.

According to details, Sahil Adeem, accompanied by his legal counsel, filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court requesting protective bail, citing an imminent risk of arrest in various jurisdictions.

The petition stated that cases have been registered against him in several cities, and while he is willing to appear before the relevant courts and face legal proceedings, he fears arrest before he can do so.

Sahil Adeem in his plea further requested the court to grant urgent hearing of the application, considering the sensitivity of the matter and the immediate risk of detention.

The plea urged the court to allow protective bail for a suitable period so that the petitioner may appear before the relevant courts in different provinces and defend himself in accordance with the law.

Earlier in 2024, Karachi’s city court issued arrest warrants to famous social media influencer Sahil Adeem.

As per details, the arrest warrants were issued over using foul language against the state. The court ordered Sahil Adeem to present before the court on September 24.

Earlier, a resolution was submitted to the Sindh Assembly Secretariat, condemning social media influencer’s derogatory remarks about women on a recent private channel TV show.

PPP lawmaker Marvi Faseeh introduced the resolution, denouncing Nadeem’s comments as a violation of religious, social, and legal values, causing widespread distress among women.