‘Never tried to portray him…’: Sahir Lodhi speaks up on resemblance with Shahrukh Khan

Pakistan’s prominent actor-host Sahir Lodhi addressed the resemblance he bears with Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan, once and for all.

In his recent outing on actor-host Ahmad Ali Butt’s podcast ‘Excuse Me’, Sahir Lodhi speaks up on the Shahrukh Khan ‘lookalike’ tag associated with him at the end of the day, despite his career of almost two decades at this point on TV.

The celebrity mentioned that he finds it more ‘condescending’ than a ‘compliment’ to be called that he looks like Khan. “I don’t think… Our genres are completely different. He acts, I’ve always done hosting,” Lodhi said of their different yet similar careers.

Further, speaking about the resemblance, he added, “See, it’s not my fault. Nor is it his,” before revealing his conversation with SRK. “The thing is, he’s a great man. The greatest thing about Shahrukh that I can tell you is that when I met him, we hugged and we smiled and he said, ‘You’re a very good-looking man,’ and I said, ‘So are you sir.’ He said, ‘Of course, it’s just the two of us.’ That was him.”

To conclude his stance, Lodhi maintained, “I never felt that I resembled him and I’ve never tried to portray him on or off-screen.”

