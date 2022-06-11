Sahiwal boy kills sister over refusing to iron clothes

SAHIWAL: A ruthless brother shot and killed his sister on the trivial matter of not ironing clothes in Punjab’s city of Sahiwal on Saturday.

According to details, a merciless brother killed his sister over refusing to iron his clothes. The accused fled the house after the incident.

Yousufwala police have registered a case against the killer on the complaint of the deceased’s mother. After the registration of the case, the police personnel started raiding for the arrest of the killer.

It is to be noted that many shocking incidents of murder have taken place even before this over a minor dispute.

