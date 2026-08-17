SAHIWAL: Police on Monday arrested a man accused of harassing a woman in a street in Tariq Bin Ziad Colony, Sahiwal, after CCTV footage of the incident surfaced and went viral on social media.

According to police, the incident took place within the jurisdiction of Fateh Sher Police Station, where a motorcyclist harassed and made an indecent gesture towards a woman as she was walking through the street.

The incident was captured by a CCTV camera installed at a nearby house. The footage showed the suspect approaching the woman on a motorcycle and allegedly harassing her.

Sahiwal District Police Officer (DPO), Sahiwal, Muhammad Usman Tipu took notice of the incident following a report by ARY News and directed police to arrest the suspect.

Police said the accused fled to Renala Khurd in an attempt to evade arrest. He was subsequently traced and arrested.

According to police, the suspect admitted to harassing the woman and making an indecent gesture towards her.

The accused also released a video statement following his arrest. He claimed that he ‘accidentally’ fractured his arm during the arrest, according to police.

DPO Usman Tipu said the accused would be brought to justice and assured that strict action would be taken against those involved in harassment and misconduct against women.

The Sahiwal police said protecting women and ensuring their safety, dignity and respect remained their top priority.

The police also reaffirmed their commitment to the Punjab government’s “Women Are My Red Line” vision, under which indiscriminate action would continue against elements involved in harassment and violence against women.

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