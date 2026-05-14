VIDEO: Another case of woman harassment surfaces in Karachi

Another case of a woman’s harassment came to light in Karachi. The incident occurred in Korangi area of the metropolis few days back, where a suspect riding a motorcycle sexually harassed a woman.

The CCTV footage acquired by ARY News shows a woman standing in a street when she is approached by a motorcyclist, who commits an inappropriate act while riding past before fleeing the scene.

According to sources, the incident took place a few days ago in Korangi No. 6, Sector 51-B.

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Police said they have initiated hunt to trace the suspect with the help of CCTV footage and have launched an investigation into the incident.

However, officials noted that no formal complaint has yet been lodged with the police regarding the case.

Authorities added that a case will be registered once a complaint is submitted, after which legal proceedings will be initiated.

Read more: Another incident of girls’ harassment surfaces in Karachi

Earlier in October 2023, the local police arrested a principal of a private school located in Karachi’s Saudabad for allegedly harassing the female students.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi, the accused principal identified as Azam was allegedly harassing the female students of class 10.

Meanwhile, on the complaint of the father of one of the students who became the victim of the principal’s harassment, the police swiftly took action and arrested the principal.