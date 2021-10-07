Sahiwal man kills 4-year-old daughter to marry neighbour

SAHIWAL: Sahiwal police claimed on Thursday to have traced the suspected murderer of a four-year-old girl, reported ARY News.

The police said the murderer turned out to be the father of the girl who was killed earlier this week.

ALSO READ: MAN KILLS WIFE, DAUGHTER OVER PETTY ISSUE IN PUNJAB’S TANDLIANWALA

The suspect wanted to marry a woman residing in his neighbourhood, the police relayed.

He would thought his daughter as an obstacle to their marriage.

Also READ: COPS ‘FORCEDLY’ EXHUME BODY OF LABOURER’S DAUGHTER, TAKE PHOTOGRAPHS

The police said a first information report (FIR) has been registered against the man with investigation launched. They added no arrest has yet been made in the case.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!