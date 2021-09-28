Sahiwal police ‘torture’ women in suspect’s house for failing to seize him

SAHIWAL: The local police allegedly barged into the house of a suspect and upon search when he was not recovered they allegedly tortured the women in the house one of whose fingers broke into the assault, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The aggrieved family and the relatives held protests outside their residence for the treatment meted out to them in the house after police waltzed in. They broke the household stuff and the furniture out of frustration, the protesting victims claimed.

The police had only raided the house to catch the wanted suspect, Mehboob, the station house officer told media.

We never assaulted any women of the house, the SHO refuted the claims made the protestors.

Sialkot man wanted in 14 murders arrested after 18 years

Separately today from Sialkot, a man whose arrest warrants had been issued 18 years ago for the alleged 14 murders billed to him in the Pindorian area of Daska is said to have been arrested from Kuwait.

The accused, Khalid, was issued red warrants as soon as the local police learned he had fled the country after allegedly killing one Amjad Khan. Police said he had killed Khan on the suspicion that he has been having an affair with his wife.

After killing Khan, said police, suspect Khalid fled to Kuwait but after the incident there emerged a blood feud between two rival groups that started with this murder that killed about 13 people.