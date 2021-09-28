Sialkot man wanted in 14 murders arrested after 18 years

DASKA: A man whose arrest warrants had been issued 18 years ago for the alleged 14 murders billed to him in the Pindorian area of Daska is said to have been arrested from Kuwait, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The accused, Khalid, was issued red warrants as soon as the local police learned he had fled the country after allegedly killing one Amjad Khan. Police said he had killed Khan on the suspicion that he has been having an affair with his wife.

After killing Khan, said police, suspect Khalid fled to Kuwait but after the incident there emerged a blood feud between two rival groups that started with this murder that killed about 13 people.

The local police then sought assistance from Interpol via a red warrant and with their help, Khalid was detained and deported to Pakistan from Kuwait. Now the suspect been handed to polie for physical remand from the district magistrate.

Three arrested for allegedly raping 18-year-old girl in Okara

Separately yesterday from another part of Punjab, the police have arrested three suspects for allegedly raping an 18-year-old girl in Okara when she was travelling in a rickshaw.

Police said that the accused were traced and arrested within 12 hours with the assistance of CCTV footage.

The prime suspect was identified as Zeeshan and his two accomplices Mudasir and Fayyaz. According to the police, Zeeshan had forcedly taken the victim girl to a nearby dera in a rickshaw where she had been subjected to gang rape by three men.