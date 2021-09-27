Three arrested for allegedly raping 18-year-old girl in Okara

OKARA: Police officials have arrested three suspects for allegedly raping an 18-year-old girl in Okara when she was travelling in a rickshaw, ARY News reported on Monday.

Police said that the accused were traced and arrested within 12 hours with the assistance of CCTV footage.

The prime suspect was identified as Zeeshan and his two accomplices Mudasir and Fayyaz. According to the police, Zeeshan had forcedly taken the victim girl to a nearby dera in a rickshaw where she had been subjected to gang rape by three men.

Earlier on September 25, four suspects had gang-raped a 12-year-old girl after abducting her in Gojra, a tehsil in Punjab’s Toba Tek Singh district.

An unidentified woman had offered juice to a mother and her daughter in Gojra and later abducted the 12-year-old girl after she and her mother fainted.

The girl had been moved to a house located at Mochi Wala Road in Gojra, where four men gang-raped her, the police said and added that the rape victim managed to flee and reached her house.

A case had been registered against unidentified men and police launched an investigation.