Woman raped at Lahore hotel for seven days

LAHORE: In a shocking incident of sexual abuse, a woman was allegedly gang-raped at a hotel in Lahore’s Millat Park area, reported ARY News.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered at the Millat police station on the victim’s complaint.

The woman, said to be a dancer by profession, told the police that a man named Zafar invited her to a wedding party for dancing and forced her to stay at a local hotel.

She said Zafar and two other men, Hamza and Azam, raped her for seven days. The victim further claimed that they robbed her of Rs600,000 cash.

Taking notice of the incident, the city police chief ordered registration of a case on her complaint. The police said they have arrested one accused while two others are on the run.

Efforts are afoot to arrest the absconding accused at the earliest, they added.