Sahiwal: Two dacoits shot dead in alleged police encounter

SAHIWAL: Police on Sunday claimed to have shot dead two dacoits in Sahiwal during an alleged police encounter, ARY News reported.

The alleged police encounter took place in Sahiwal’s Housing Scheme 87 Nine L, in which two dacoits were shot dead, while their two other accomplices fled the scene.

Giving details about the encounter, the DSP said that four dacoits robbed valuables from a house and upon getting information, the police party reached the spot and cordoned off the area.

Failing to flee the scene, the dacoits opened fire at the police party and in retaliatory fire, two of them were shot dead, while two others fled

Separately, two wanted terrorists were injured and arrested in an alleged police encounter in Lyari.

“Two wanted terrorists were arrested after getting injured in a shootout with police in Chakiwara area,” SSP City Shabbir Sethar said.

“Police also recovered a hand grenade, MP-V rifle and a pistol from their possession,” district police chief said. “Arrested criminals Sharif and Noshad alias Nanu have been members of the Baba Ladla gang of Lyari gang war,” SSP Sethar said.

