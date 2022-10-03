Saif Ali Khan abides by golden words of Shahrukh Khan: Read details

Saif Ali Khan recalled the golden advice he received from fellow Bollywood star, Shahrukh Khan which he abides by to date.

The ‘Sacred Games’ star can easily be touted as the very first few Bollywood celebs who became a part of OTT projects in the very beginning and is not apprehensive of taking up projects from streaming portals despite his star status in the film industry, with a career spanning over three decades.

During a recent conversation with an Indian media portal, Khan shared an anecdote from when he took up his debut OTT project, ‘Sacred Games’. The actor revealed that his wife-actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was told by someone that he’ll only get work from TV after it.

Speaking of his reaction, Khan spilt the golden advice he received from King Khan which has helped him to stay relevant in the industry over the years. “Shah Rukh Khan often tells me that people are not old, their thinking turns old,” Khan recalled.

“You can stay relevant as a person if you keep your thoughts new and updated.”

“For example, when I accepted Sacred Games, someone told my wife ‘Oh, Saif will only do TV now’,” Khan told the host and quipped, “Sacred Games is not even a TV show, it was for an OTT platform.”

“So, I have made sure not to have such a mindset and that is the approach that has helped me stay relevant,” Khan concluded.

On the work front, Khan returned to the silver screen with the latest release ‘Vikram Vedha’, where he plays parallel lead with Hrithik Roshan. In the pipeline, the Bollywood Nawab has the pan-Indian title ‘Adipurush’ with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

