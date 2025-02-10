Saif Ali Khan addresses conspiracy theories related to knife attack

Weeks after the knife attack, following the burglary attempt at his Bandra home, Bollywood A-lister Saif Ali Khan has finally addressed all the conspiracy theories around the incident and his quick recovery.

For the unversed, the incident occurred in the early hours of January 16, when a home intruder, identified as Bangladeshi national Shariful Islam, broke into the 11th-floor Bandra residence of Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor, in an attempt to burglary. However, when the actor intervened in the confrontation between one of his staff members and the intruder, Islam stabbed Khan six times, causing injuries around the latter’s neck and spine.

Khan was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai and underwent multiple surgeries, before being discharged after five days.

There were several conspiracy theories around the incident as well as the quick recovery of the actor, which he has decided to address once and for all in a recent tell-all.

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, the ‘Race’ star answered people’s concerns regarding him taking an auto rickshaw to reach the hospital post-attack, and why there was no driver available at the celebrity couple’s home. Khan said, “Nobody stays here all night. Everyone has a home to go to.”

“We have some people staying in the house, but not the drivers. Unless you are going out at night or there’s something needed, then you tell them to stay on. I would have driven if I could have found the keys. Luckily, I didn’t. I probably should not have wiggled my back much. I’d have driven. I was completely lucid,” he explained, adding that it would have taken the driver longer to reach their home and take him to the hospital, therefore, he decided to take an auto-rickshaw.

Further speaking, Khan also denied the claims of a 1.5-hour delay in his reaching the hospital after the attack, adding that they immediately ‘went downstairs and out’.

The actor also affirmed that the family doesn’t keep any weapons in their home, and any and every weapon in their Bandra residence is decorative.

Moreover, the actor addressed surprised reactions to his quick recovery and his walking back home post two surgeries, including the one to remove a 2.5-inch piece of knife from his spine. “I think it is expected that there will be all kinds of reactions to something like this. There will be people ridiculing it. There will be people not believing it, people making fun of it. And I think that’s fine because it is what gives colour to the world. If everyone had a sympathetic reaction to something, it would be flat and dull,” he maintained. “And I expected it, then there is no need to react to it.”

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in Netflix’s adventure thriller ‘Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins’, co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Nikita Dutta, and directed by Robbie Grewal and Kookie Gulati.