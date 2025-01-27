Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Police uncover shocking link to woman!

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s shocking stabbing case has taken a dramatic twist, with Mumbai police uncovering an unexpected link to a woman in their investigation!

Police have traced the suspect, Sariful Islam, to a woman in West Bengal who allegedly gave him a mobile SIM card. The woman identified as , Khukumoni Sheikh, is from Chapra, Nadia district, and is said to know Shariful Islam.

The police have found out that Shariful used the SIM card linked to Khukumoni Sheikh during his time in India. This discovery has led to questioning her about the role she played.

Shariful had entered India illegally about seven months ago, crossing the Dawki River in Meghalaya and moving through West Bengal before reaching Mumbai, where the attack on Saif Ali Khan took place.

Islam changed his name to Bijoy Das after entering India and stayed in various places without being noticed. While in West Bengal, Islam used a local person’s Aadhaar card to get a SIM card.

The police investigation also found official documents linking Islam to Bangladesh. They discovered his Bangladeshi National Identity Card, which showed he was from Barisal, a city in southern Bangladesh.

A learner’s driving license was also found, confirming his identity. This has raised questions about how Islam managed to stay in India without being caught.

The investigation into Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing is ongoing, and the police are working to figure out Islam’s reasons for the attack and his connections.

On January 16, Saif Ali Khan, popularly known as the “Chhote Nawab,” was injured during an attempted robbery at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m., and Saif was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital for treatment.

According to Indian media reports, an unidentified individual attempted to break into Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s home with the intent to rob.

When Saif confronted the intruder, the assailant attacked him with a knife and then fled the scene.